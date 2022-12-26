Positives for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) as stock gains in recent trading

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) is -41.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.75, the stock is -8.10% and -11.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -8.25% off its SMA200. EMAN registered -45.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.81.

The stock witnessed a -11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.93%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $60.20M and $29.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.23% and -60.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eMagin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.80% this year.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.22M, and float is at 77.20M with Short Float at 3.55%.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $1124.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.81 million shares.

eMagin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.80 per share for $2054.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.81 million shares of the EMAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 10,707 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $8833.0. The insider now directly holds 2,814,402 shares of eMagin Corporation (EMAN).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is trading 92.39% up over the past 12 months and Kopin Corporation (KOPN) that is -74.42% lower over the same period. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is -48.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.