Positives for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) as stock gains in recent trading

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) is -42.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 62.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is -12.42% and -21.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -40.55% off its SMA200. MIST registered -46.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.88.

The stock witnessed a -24.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.03%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $133.02M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.50% and -61.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.49M, and float is at 33.91M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bharucha David,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Bharucha David bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $4.69 per share for a total of $32830.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Bharucha David (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $4.86 per share for $14580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the MIST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Liebert Debra K. (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $5.26 for $21040.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST).