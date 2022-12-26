Positives for Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) as stock gains in recent trading

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) is -65.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 1.68% and 8.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -28.94% off its SMA200. LAB registered -64.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.45%, and is 20.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 9.80% over the month.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has around 615 employees, a market worth around $99.90M and $109.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.74% and -68.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.10%).

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Standard BioTools Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.90M, and float is at 77.71M with Short Float at 4.22%.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caligan Partners LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Caligan Partners LP bought 255,173 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.44 million shares.

Standard BioTools Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Caligan Partners LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 46,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $1.74 per share for $80056.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.19 million shares of the LAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Caligan Partners LP (10% Owner) acquired 272,618 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 11,143,654 shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB).

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -16.91% down over the past 12 months and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) that is -60.36% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -49.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.