Post Holdings Inc. (POST) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.77% Upside

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) is 23.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $95.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POST stock was last observed hovering at around $90.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.77% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -30.16% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.11, the stock is -1.18% and 1.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 9.91% off its SMA200. POST registered 30.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.76.

The stock witnessed a -2.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.21%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) has around 10420 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $5.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.72 and Fwd P/E is 24.27. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.74% and -4.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Post Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 629.70% this year.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.10M, and float is at 53.09M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Post Holdings Inc. (POST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAY DIEDRE J,the company’sEVP, GC & CAO, SECY. SEC filings show that GRAY DIEDRE J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $94.39 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69467.0 shares.

Post Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that HARPER BRADLY A (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $94.26 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7219.0 shares of the POST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, BURWELL DOROTHY M (Director) disposed off 910 shares at an average price of $93.41 for $85004.0. The insider now directly holds 2,765 shares of Post Holdings Inc. (POST).

Post Holdings Inc. (POST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 16.53% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -61.94% lower over the same period. Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is 8.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.