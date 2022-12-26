PSN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Parsons Corporation (PSN) Now

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is 36.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.25 and a high of $50.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.75% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.15% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.06, the stock is -3.36% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 10.86% off its SMA200. PSN registered 36.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.90.

The stock witnessed a -4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.41%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.43 and Fwd P/E is 20.94. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.47% and -8.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Parsons Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.61M, and float is at 102.75M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Parsons Corporation (PSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ball George L.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ball George L. bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $41.50 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Parsons Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Ball George L. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $33.40 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PSN stock.

Parsons Corporation (PSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 16.96% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 39.27% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 40.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.