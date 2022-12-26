Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 36.87% Change This Year

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) is 36.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RFP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.7% higher than the price target low of $22.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.90, the stock is -0.73% and -0.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 16.91% off its SMA200. RFP registered 53.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.82%.

The stock witnessed a -1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.62%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.64% over the week and 0.65% over the month.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.85 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.00% and -1.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.50M, and float is at 76.25M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Minguez Patrice,the company’sPresident, Tissue Group. SEC filings show that Minguez Patrice sold 47,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $21.02 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that TREMBLAY Richard Joseph (SVP, operations) sold a total of 9,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $21.01 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Ouellet Daniel (SVP Human Resources) disposed off 13,200 shares at an average price of $21.13 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 80,802 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercer International Inc. (MERC) that is trading 2.61% up over the past 12 months and Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) that is -28.21% lower over the same period.