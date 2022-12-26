Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) is 7.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.54 and a high of $147.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGLD stock was last observed hovering at around $111.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.77% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.14% higher than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.84, the stock is 2.31% and 9.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 1.90% off its SMA200. RGLD registered 8.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.65.

The stock witnessed a 2.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.51%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $7.34B and $608.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.54 and Fwd P/E is 29.87. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.48% and -23.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.30% this year.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.58M, and float is at 65.47M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Libner Paul,the company’sCFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Libner Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $57500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14515.0 shares.

Royal Gold Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Shefman Randy (VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $106.14 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7958.0 shares of the RGLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Shefman Randy (VP & General Counsel) disposed off 638 shares at an average price of $117.57 for $75010.0. The insider now directly holds 9,456 shares of Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD).

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newmont Corporation (NEM) that is trading -19.62% down over the past 12 months.