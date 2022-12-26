RPM International Inc. (RPM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is -1.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.56 and a high of $106.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPM stock was last observed hovering at around $98.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.82% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.42% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.81, the stock is -2.12% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 12.09% off its SMA200. RPM registered 2.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.40.

The stock witnessed a -3.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.66%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) has around 16751 employees, a market worth around $12.72B and $6.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.57 and Fwd P/E is 19.41. Distance from 52-week low is 33.87% and -6.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPM International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.62M, and float is at 127.50M with Short Float at 1.48%.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at RPM International Inc. (RPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ratajczak Matthew T,the company’sVP-Global Tax and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Ratajczak Matthew T sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $99.79 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39546.0 shares.

RPM International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that SULLIVAN FRANK C (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $92.60 per share for $6.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the RPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Nance Frederick R. (Director) disposed off 477 shares at an average price of $89.98 for $42920.0. The insider now directly holds 10,472 shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM).

RPM International Inc. (RPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -28.28% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -24.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.