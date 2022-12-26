Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BRW) is -17.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.46 and a high of $9.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $7.48, the stock is -5.39% and -4.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -8.70% off its SMA200. BRW registered -18.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.73%.

The stock witnessed a -7.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.23%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 28.77. Distance from 52-week low is 0.27% and -20.00% from its 52-week high.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.53M, and float is at 42.53M with Short Float at 0.04%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saba Capital Management, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,724 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $7.92 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Saba Capital Management, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 165,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $7.88 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.11 million shares of the BRW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 6,946 shares at an average price of $7.75 for $53832.0. The insider now directly holds 4,274,393 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW).