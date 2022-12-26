Sanmina Corporation (SANM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SANM Stock Is Going Next

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is 40.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.36 and a high of $69.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANM stock was last observed hovering at around $58.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.19% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.7% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.35, the stock is -7.27% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 21.02% off its SMA200. SANM registered 43.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.01.

The stock witnessed a -12.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.96%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $7.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 8.57. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.02% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanmina Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.03M, and float is at 55.95M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sanmina Corporation (SANM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REID ALAN McWILLIAMS,the company’sEVP, Global Human Resources. SEC filings show that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS sold 3,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30730.0 shares.

Sanmina Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that SOLA JURE (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 96,288 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $66.28 per share for $6.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the SANM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, SOLA JURE (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 3,712 shares at an average price of $66.04 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,014,194 shares of Sanmina Corporation (SANM).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 2.16% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is -1.15% lower over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 20.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.