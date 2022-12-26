SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Track to Reach $49.00 in a Year

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is 32.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $49.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBOW stock was last observed hovering at around $26.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.65% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 29.68% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.83, the stock is -2.88% and -10.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 8.92% at the moment leaves the stock -16.78% off its SMA200. SBOW registered 29.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.18%.

The stock witnessed a -18.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.65%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $590.44M and $705.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.06 and Fwd P/E is 1.77. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.74% and -42.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverBow Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.70% this year.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.31M, and float is at 21.60M with Short Float at 5.21%.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strategic Value Partners, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Strategic Value Partners, LLC sold 81,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $44.47 per share for a total of $3.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.11 million shares.

SilverBow Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Strategic Value Partners, LLC (Director) sold a total of 21,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $45.48 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.19 million shares of the SBOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Strategic Value Partners, LLC (Director) disposed off 8,904 shares at an average price of $46.10 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 4,215,003 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW).