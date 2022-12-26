Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.86% Upside

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) is 28.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.95 and a high of $38.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUPN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.86% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.55% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.47, the stock is 3.58% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 17.64% off its SMA200. SUPN registered 21.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.84.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.15%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $659.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.24 and Fwd P/E is 37.47. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.18% and -2.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.79M, and float is at 51.57M with Short Float at 11.01%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khattar Jack A.,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that Khattar Jack A. sold 11,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $38.14 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Khattar Jack A. (President, CEO) sold a total of 4,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $38.02 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the SUPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Bhatt Padmanabh P. (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $37.48 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,644 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.71% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 5.49% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 17.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.