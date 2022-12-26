Symbotic Inc. (SYM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SYM Stock Is Going Next

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) is 10.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $28.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.08% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.02, the stock is -5.81% and -4.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -6.05% at the moment leaves the stock -10.30% off its SMA200. SYM registered 10.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.17.

The stock witnessed a -9.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.57%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has around 1120 employees, a market worth around $686.88M and $593.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.80. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.94% and -61.31% from its 52-week high.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.60% this year.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.38M, and float is at 31.66M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Symbotic Inc. (SYM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunn Michael David. SEC filings show that Dunn Michael David sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $11.33 per share for a total of $56652.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Symbotic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Dunn Michael Davidsold a total of 21,898 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $13.22 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SYM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Dunn Michael David () disposed off 28,127 shares at an average price of $12.98 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 171,837 shares of Symbotic Inc. (SYM).