These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) is -52.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALPN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 0.48% and 3.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -9.82% at the moment leaves the stock -16.98% off its SMA200. ALPN registered -52.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.92.

The stock witnessed a 3.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.64%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $332.00M and $31.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.27% and -54.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.60%).

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.91M, and float is at 42.85M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L. bought 112,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $7.10 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.48 million shares.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Rickey James Paul (Senior VP and CFO) sold a total of 17,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $13.92 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7014.0 shares of the ALPN stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) that is -42.69% lower over the past 12 months.