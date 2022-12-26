These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is -53.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $31.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDMO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $13.67, the stock is -4.22% and -9.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -17.47% off its SMA200. CDMO registered -53.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.85.

The stock witnessed a -4.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.03%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has around 321 employees, a market worth around $874.20M and $134.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 170.88. Profit margin for the company is 88.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.97% and -55.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

Avid Bioservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.70% this year.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.20M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 8.20%.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hancock Richard B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hancock Richard B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $16.11 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36881.0 shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Green Nicholas Stewart (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $17.90 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76615.0 shares of the CDMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Hart Daniel R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,262 shares at an average price of $17.90 for $22590.0. The insider now directly holds 47,020 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO).