These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is -26.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.95 and a high of $65.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLIC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $44.65, the stock is -5.03% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. KLIC registered -20.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.58%.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.11%, and is -5.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) has around 2944 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.20% and -32.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 55.42M with Short Float at 13.66%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chylak Robert Nestor,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Chylak Robert Nestor sold 3,178 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $48.98 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23693.0 shares.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that CHEN FUSEN ERNIE (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $47.48 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the KLIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, CHEN FUSEN ERNIE (President and CEO) disposed off 24,559 shares at an average price of $47.48 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 975,097 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -17.28% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -12.28% lower over the same period.