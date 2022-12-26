These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is 2.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.68 and a high of $63.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWE stock was last observed hovering at around $57.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $58.49, the stock is 1.42% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.64% off its SMA200. NWE registered 5.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.02.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.77%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) has around 1483 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.11 and Fwd P/E is 16.71. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.15% and -7.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.78M, and float is at 57.21M with Short Float at 1.49%.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schroeppel Bobbi L,the company’sVP HR, CC & Comm. SEC filings show that Schroeppel Bobbi L sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $53.31 per share for a total of $47979.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26877.0 shares.

NorthWestern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that BIRD BRIAN B (President and COO) sold a total of 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $52.51 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the NWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Cashell Michael R (Vice President – Transmission) disposed off 1,702 shares at an average price of $53.19 for $90529.0. The insider now directly holds 15,812 shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NWE).

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 6.49% up over the past 12 months and Black Hills Corporation (BKH) that is 1.66% higher over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -1.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.