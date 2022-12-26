These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is 16.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.90 and a high of $44.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.44% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.44% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.44, the stock is 1.05% and 2.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 2.59% off its SMA200. RYI registered 22.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.27.

The stock witnessed a 3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.15%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.26 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.06% and -30.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 537.10% this year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.05M, and float is at 19.85M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Larson Stephen P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Larson Stephen P. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $30.37 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

Ryerson Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Lehner Edward J. (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $31.10 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the RYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Kannan Molly D (CAO & Corporate Controller) disposed off 4,410 shares at an average price of $26.33 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 9,158 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI).

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) that is trading 28.85% up over the past 12 months.