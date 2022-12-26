These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Universal Corporation (UVV)

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is -2.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.64 and a high of $64.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UVV stock was last observed hovering at around $53.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.78% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.78% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.82, the stock is -1.92% and 1.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -1.75% off its SMA200. UVV registered -0.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.32.

The stock witnessed a -5.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.47%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Universal Corporation (UVV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.33% and -16.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Universal Corporation (UVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Corporation (UVV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year.

Universal Corporation (UVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.78M, and float is at 23.99M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Universal Corporation (UVV) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Universal Corporation (UVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON THOMAS H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JOHNSON THOMAS H sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $53.94 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24652.0 shares.

Universal Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Freeman Lennart R. (Director) sold a total of 1,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $51.54 per share for $72259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14320.0 shares of the UVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Broome Theodore G (Subsidiary Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $56.49 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 42,943 shares of Universal Corporation (UVV).

Universal Corporation (UVV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is 9.43% higher over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -3.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.