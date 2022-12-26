Things appear to be looking up for Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is -2.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.21 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.86, the stock is -1.47% and 1.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 2.76% off its SMA200. CLS registered -0.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.54%.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.16%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has around 23915 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $6.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.28% and -18.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celestica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.10M, and float is at 101.87M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Celestica Inc. (CLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 36 times.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 2.16% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is -1.15% lower over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 20.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.