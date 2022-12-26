Things appear to be looking up for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) is 22.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.04 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.69% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.96, the stock is 2.73% and 12.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 26.49% off its SMA200. COLL registered 17.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.62.

The stock witnessed a 6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.61%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $771.00M and $361.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.53% and -1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.90% this year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.57M, and float is at 33.15M with Short Float at 11.34%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciaffoni Joseph,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Ciaffoni Joseph sold 7,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $23.11 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Heffernan Michael Thomas (Director) sold a total of 46,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $23.11 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28023.0 shares of the COLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Ciaffoni Joseph (President and CEO) disposed off 9,375 shares at an average price of $23.07 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 258,544 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) that is trading 4.14% up over the past 12 months. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 30.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.