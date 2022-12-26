Things appear to be looking up for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is -71.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $27.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.45% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -0.70% and -8.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -5.50% off its SMA200. CPS registered -68.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$229.64.

The stock witnessed a -7.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.07%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has around 22600 employees, a market worth around $109.07M and $2.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.40% and -76.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.22M, and float is at 16.67M with Short Float at 7.44%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clark Patrick. SEC filings show that Clark Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $16290.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9965.0 shares.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Venkatasubramanian Somasundhar () bought a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $8.65 per share for $19462.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3677.0 shares of the CPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Ott Larry () acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $8.21 for $12315.0. The insider now directly holds 17,661 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS).

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magna International Inc. (MGA) that is trading -30.25% down over the past 12 months and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) that is -18.09% lower over the same period. Dana Incorporated (DAN) is -33.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.