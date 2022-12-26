Things appear to be looking up for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is -32.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.08 and a high of $37.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $23.41, the stock is 1.04% and -3.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -10.65% off its SMA200. PRO registered -34.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.88.

The stock witnessed a 2.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.49%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $270.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.44% and -37.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.31M, and float is at 40.67M with Short Float at 6.40%.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petersen Greg,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Petersen Greg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $25.76 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

PROS Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V (Director) sold a total of 2,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $24.91 per share for $54653.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the PRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Petersen Greg (Director) disposed off 1,536 shares at an average price of $24.91 for $38262.0. The insider now directly holds 113,414 shares of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO).

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -24.69% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -9.89% lower over the same period. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -72.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.