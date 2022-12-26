Things appear to be looking up for Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is 11.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.20 and a high of $26.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPOF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.08% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.86, the stock is 4.20% and 10.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 22.09% off its SMA200. XPOF registered 11.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.76k.

The stock witnessed a 6.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.96%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $223.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.46. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.15% and -15.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Xponential Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -365.50% this year.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.21M, and float is at 24.96M with Short Float at 7.85%.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moen Megan,the company’sEVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Moen Megan sold 4,633 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36659.0 shares.

Xponential Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Moen Megan (EVP, Finance) sold a total of 6,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $22.03 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41292.0 shares of the XPOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Moen Megan (EVP, Finance) disposed off 6,015 shares at an average price of $21.75 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 47,859 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF).

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) that is trading -20.44% down over the past 12 months and Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is -13.02% lower over the same period. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is -76.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.