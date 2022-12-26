UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is -40.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.14 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.79% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.63% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is -4.45% and -4.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -15.94% off its SMA200. UMH registered -36.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.96.

The stock witnessed a -7.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $899.07M and $193.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 360.44. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.17% and -41.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UMH Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.30% this year.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.89M, and float is at 51.68M with Short Float at 2.33%.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRUITT ANGELA D.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PRUITT ANGELA D. bought 61 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $16.38 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2697.0 shares.

UMH Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Mitchell William Edward (Director) bought a total of 61 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $16.38 per share for $1000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11992.0 shares of the UMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, LANDY SAMUEL A (President and CEO) acquired 61 shares at an average price of $16.38 for $1000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,343 shares of UMH Properties Inc. (UMH).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) that is trading -30.43% down over the past 12 months and Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is -12.28% lower over the same period. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is -8.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.