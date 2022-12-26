Unifi Inc. (UFI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is -65.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $24.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UFI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is -4.27% and -6.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -37.28% off its SMA200. UFI registered -65.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.87.

The stock witnessed a -12.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.85%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $140.01M and $799.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.96% and -68.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unifi Inc. (UFI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unifi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.00M, and float is at 15.62M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Unifi Inc. (UFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by INGLE EDMUND M,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that INGLE EDMUND M bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $58500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Unifi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that INGLE EDMUND M (CEO) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $8.39 per share for $21814.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the UFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, INGLE EDMUND M (CEO) acquired 2,403 shares at an average price of $7.94 for $19080.0. The insider now directly holds 101,434 shares of Unifi Inc. (UFI).

Unifi Inc. (UFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is trading -85.54% down over the past 12 months and Steelcase Inc. (SCS) that is -36.40% lower over the same period. Interface Inc. (TILE) is -37.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.