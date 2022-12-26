United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.19% Upside

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is -6.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.85 and a high of $39.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.19% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.05% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.52, the stock is -5.82% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.49% off its SMA200. UCBI registered -2.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.29%.

The stock witnessed a -14.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.39%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has around 2826 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $716.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.37 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.36% and -15.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.00% this year.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.69M, and float is at 105.57M with Short Float at 1.64%.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADSHAW RICHARD,the company’sEVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER. SEC filings show that BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $38.52 per share for a total of $24999.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69514.0 shares.

United Community Banks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that DANIELS KENNETH L (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $28.20 per share for $14100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13299.0 shares of the UCBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, HARTON H LYNN (President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $35.11 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 242,222 shares of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI).

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) that is trading -2.74% down over the past 12 months and American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) that is -2.03% lower over the same period.