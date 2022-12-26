Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) down -72.55% since start of the year

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) is -72.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $10.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAXX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -16.96% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96963.0 and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -42.08% off its SMA200. VAXX registered -76.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$100.40k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.99.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.14%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 15.81% over the month.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $189.10M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.22% and -85.43% from its 52-week high.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxxinity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.04M, and float is at 49.46M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 2,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $2.57 per share for a total of $6729.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.16 million shares.

Vaxxinity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 11,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $2.57 per share for $28561.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.17 million shares of the VAXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) disposed off 63,843 shares at an average price of $2.97 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,163,122 shares of Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX).

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.71% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -11.72% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 47.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.