What should you know before buying stock in Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is 3.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $343.86 and a high of $470.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTAS stock was last observed hovering at around $452.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.74% off its average median price target of $507.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.73% off the consensus price target high of $530.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.02% lower than the price target low of $401.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $457.24, the stock is 0.55% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 11.95% off its SMA200. CTAS registered 5.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.35%.

The stock witnessed a 0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.10%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $45.95B and $8.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.16 and Fwd P/E is 32.49. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.97% and -2.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cintas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.43M, and float is at 86.09M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Cintas Corporation (CTAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barstad Melanie W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Barstad Melanie W. sold 2,116 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $415.43 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6250.0 shares.

Cintas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Thompson Michael Lawrence (Executive Vice President & CAO) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $423.24 per share for $5.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12940.0 shares of the CTAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Hansen J. Michael (VP & CFO) disposed off 8,200 shares at an average price of $424.23 for $3.48 million. The insider now directly holds 21,496 shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS).

Cintas Corporation (CTAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aramark (ARMK) that is trading 15.12% up over the past 12 months. UniFirst Corporation (UNF) is -6.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.