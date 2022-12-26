What should you know before buying stock in Fluent Inc. (FLNT)

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is -45.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -3.84% and -10.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 9.85% at the moment leaves the stock -23.11% off its SMA200. FLNT registered -52.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.71.

The stock witnessed a -22.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.62%, and is 6.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $78.60M and $376.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.00. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -54.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Fluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -553.20% this year.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.59M, and float is at 42.90M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Fluent Inc. (FLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khandelwal Sugandha,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Khandelwal Sugandha sold 19,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $19250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30445.0 shares.

Fluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Conlin Matthew (Chief Customer Officer) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $1.70 per share for $67812.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the FLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Conlin Matthew (Chief Customer Officer) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $9590.0. The insider now directly holds 5,499,216 shares of Fluent Inc. (FLNT).