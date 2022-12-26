What should you know before buying stock in LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) is 5.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.23 and a high of $45.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.29% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.86% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.00, the stock is -5.95% and -6.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.28% off its SMA200. LTC registered 8.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.12%.

The stock witnessed a -7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.09%, and is -2.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $166.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.32 and Fwd P/E is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is 57.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.70% and -20.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LTC Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.27M, and float is at 39.65M with Short Float at 2.04%.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIKHALE CAROLINE,the company’sEVP, CAO & TREASURER. SEC filings show that CHIKHALE CAROLINE sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34338.0 shares.

LTC Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that CHIKHALE CAROLINE (EVP, CAO & TREASURER) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $39.46 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39338.0 shares of the LTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, TRICHE TIMOTHY (Director) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $43.48 for $47828.0. The insider now directly holds 42,413 shares of LTC Properties Inc. (LTC).

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -21.40% down over the past 12 months and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is -47.58% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -50.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.