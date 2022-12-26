What should you know before buying stock in Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is 5.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $249.78 and a high of $374.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOH stock was last observed hovering at around $335.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $335.08, the stock is -0.40% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 4.07% off its SMA200. MOH registered 5.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a 4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.53%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $19.58B and $31.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.37 and Fwd P/E is 17.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.15% and -10.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.40M, and float is at 57.87M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 108 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russo Marc,the company’sEVP, Health Plans. SEC filings show that Russo Marc sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $351.17 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15513.0 shares.

Molina Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that WOLF DALE B (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $339.50 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15491.0 shares of the MOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, ROMNEY RONNA (Director) disposed off 150 shares at an average price of $331.56 for $49734.0. The insider now directly holds 16,518 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 11.60% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is -3.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.