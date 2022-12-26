What should you know before buying stock in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) is -37.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.39 and a high of $42.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STEP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $25.85, the stock is -8.87% and -9.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -7.57% off its SMA200. STEP registered -38.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.49.

The stock witnessed a -15.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.45%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has around 886 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $547.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.01 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.45% and -39.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 447.60% this year.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.41M, and float is at 48.70M with Short Float at 2.33%.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Park David Y,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Park David Y sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $27.40 per share for a total of $82200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27231.0 shares.

StepStone Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Keck Thomas (Director) sold a total of 612 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $30.06 per share for $18397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the STEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Lim James (10% Owner) disposed off 436,000 shares at an average price of $30.18 for $13.16 million. The insider now directly holds 6,913,886 shares of StepStone Group Inc. (STEP).