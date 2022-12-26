Why Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) is 87.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.03 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACLX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $31.44, the stock is 23.13% and 37.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 76.32% off its SMA200. ACLX registered a gain of 68.40% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.85.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 50.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.03%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.88% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 420.96% and -7.50% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.82M, and float is at 39.95M with Short Float at 7.14%.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BASKETT FOREST,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BASKETT FOREST sold 1,628 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $31.45 per share for a total of $51207.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Arcellx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that SANDELL SCOTT D (10% Owner) sold a total of 179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $30.74 per share for $5502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Makhzoumi Mohamad (10% Owner) disposed off 179 shares at an average price of $30.74 for $5502.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX).