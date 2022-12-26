Why Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is -0.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.11 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is -4.08% and -3.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97352.0 and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. BHE registered 2.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.69.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.67%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $950.67M and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.09 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.90% and -10.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Benchmark Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 159.50% this year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.15M, and float is at 34.61M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCreary Jeffrey Stephen,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCreary Jeffrey Stephen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $28.87 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47989.0 shares.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Benck Jeff (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $23.95 per share for $50301.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the BHE stock.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -64.38% down over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is -1.15% lower over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 20.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.