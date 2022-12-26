Why Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is -72.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.69 and a high of $25.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CONN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is -16.25% and -18.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -40.31% off its SMA200. CONN registered -67.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.36.

The stock witnessed a -30.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.01%, and is 8.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $157.07M and $1.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.11% and -74.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conn’s Inc. (CONN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.40% this year.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.91M, and float is at 17.96M with Short Float at 12.40%.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Conn’s Inc. (CONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daly Brian,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Daly Brian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $9.44 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35921.0 shares.

Conn’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Daly Brian (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $24.69 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47551.0 shares of the CONN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Daly Brian (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 6,125 shares at an average price of $24.67 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 53,651 shares of Conn’s Inc. (CONN).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) that is trading -4.91% down over the past 12 months and Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) that is -52.97% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -17.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.