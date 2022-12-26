Why H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is -9.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.36 and a high of $81.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUL stock was last observed hovering at around $72.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.54% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.28% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.63, the stock is -4.64% and 0.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.18% off its SMA200. FUL registered -6.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.03.

The stock witnessed a -7.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.07%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.20 and Fwd P/E is 15.90. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.36% and -9.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H.B. Fuller Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.64M, and float is at 53.03M with Short Float at 1.88%.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campe Heather,the company’sSr. VP, International Growth. SEC filings show that Campe Heather sold 14,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $75.28 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9100.0 shares.

H.B. Fuller Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that East James J. (Senior Vice President, HHC) sold a total of 30,384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $75.62 per share for $2.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6590.0 shares of the FUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Owens James (President and CEO) disposed off 64,689 shares at an average price of $75.36 for $4.87 million. The insider now directly holds 99,014 shares of H.B. Fuller Company (FUL).

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -24.15% down over the past 12 months and RPM International Inc. (RPM) that is 2.36% higher over the same period. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is -28.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.