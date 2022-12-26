Why M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is -43.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $56.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.41% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.61% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.81, the stock is -0.82% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -6.22% off its SMA200. MDC registered -41.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.57.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.88%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 2080 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $5.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.61 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.64% and -43.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.88M, and float is at 56.45M with Short Float at 5.22%.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANDARICH DAVID D,the company’sPresident, CEO and Director. SEC filings show that MANDARICH DAVID D sold 213,971 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $32.62 per share for a total of $6.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.05 million shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that MANDARICH DAVID D (President, CEO and Director) sold a total of 866,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $32.47 per share for $28.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.26 million shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Siegel David (Director) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $35.40 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 16,519 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -22.88% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -16.21% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -15.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.