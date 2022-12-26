Why should you keep an eye on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is -62.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAOI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is -9.53% and -17.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -20.47% off its SMA200. AAOI registered -65.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.17%.

The stock witnessed a -10.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.60%, and is -9.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has around 2534 employees, a market worth around $57.00M and $215.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.76% and -65.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.84M, and float is at 27.14M with Short Float at 12.17%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murry Stefan J.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Murry Stefan J. sold 10,651 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $2.18 per share for a total of $23247.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Kuo David C (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 8,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $2.18 per share for $19213.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87326.0 shares of the AAOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Murry Stefan J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,349 shares at an average price of $2.15 for $9354.0. The insider now directly holds 217,081 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -40.06% down over the past 12 months and MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) that is -54.19% lower over the same period. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is -86.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.