Why should you keep an eye on Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) is 144.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $10.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.03% off the consensus price target high of $23.14 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -94.11% lower than the price target low of $5.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.87, the stock is 15.56% and 23.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 55.15% off its SMA200. TGS registered 141.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.04.

The stock witnessed a 21.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.38%, and is 18.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) has around 829 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $789.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.48% and 3.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 327.40% this year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.35M, and float is at 152.74M with Short Float at 0.17%.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 6.84% up over the past 12 months.