Why SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is 19.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $8.33, the stock is -4.76% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 1.05% off its SMA200. STKL registered 22.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.88%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $898.31M and $917.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.08. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.39% and -28.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.75M, and float is at 105.73M with Short Float at 5.87%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 261 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 216 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Largey David,the company’sChief Quality Officer. SEC filings show that Largey David sold 6,788 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $8.37 per share for a total of $56821.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36040.0 shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Fisher Rebecca (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $10.12 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60425.0 shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Largey David (Chief Quality Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $50235.0. The insider now directly holds 42,828 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 30.06% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 4.28% higher over the same period. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 44.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.