Will Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) is -9.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.26 and a high of $70.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVLT stock was last observed hovering at around $62.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.47% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.05% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.65, the stock is -3.05% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. CVLT registered -8.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.07.

The stock witnessed a -4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.63%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) has around 2848 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $794.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.28 and Fwd P/E is 20.81. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.65% and -11.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commvault Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.30% this year.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.76M, and float is at 44.07M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whalen James J.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Whalen James J. sold 526 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $66.04 per share for a total of $34737.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17524.0 shares.

Commvault Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Pickens Allison (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $64.95 per share for $32475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8529.0 shares of the CVLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, WALKER DAVID F (Director) disposed off 8,025 shares at an average price of $64.00 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 57,767 shares of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT).

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -28.92% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 8.44% higher over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -28.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.