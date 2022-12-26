Will F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE: FG) is 20.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $20.23, the stock is -0.33% and -0.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.73% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.13.

The stock witnessed a -21.19% in the last 1 month, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.03 and Fwd P/E is 5.50. Distance from 52-week low is 124.03% and -42.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.00M, and float is at 103.95M with Short Float at -.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blunt Christopher O,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Blunt Christopher O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Blunt Christopher O (President & CEO) bought a total of 8,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $19.52 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the FG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Blunt Christopher O (President & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.30 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 370,239 shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG).