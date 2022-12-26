Will Globe Life Inc. (GL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) is 28.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.87 and a high of $122.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GL stock was last observed hovering at around $118.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $118.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.19% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.27% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.14, the stock is 1.66% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. GL registered 29.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.53%.

The stock witnessed a 2.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.30%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) has around 3222 employees, a market worth around $11.52B and $5.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 12.65. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.72% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globe Life Inc. (GL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globe Life Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.26M, and float is at 95.15M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Globe Life Inc. (GL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATSON KENNETH J,the company’sOfficer of Principal Sub. SEC filings show that MATSON KENNETH J sold 2,573 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $116.17 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29153.0 shares.

Globe Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HUTCHISON LARRY M (Co-Chaiman & CEO) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $119.74 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the GL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, COLEMAN GARY L (Co-Chairman & CEO) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $119.75 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 624,904 shares of Globe Life Inc. (GL).

Globe Life Inc. (GL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 15.22% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -8.03% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 16.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.