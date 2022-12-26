Will IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is -37.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $317.06 and a high of $664.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDXX stock was last observed hovering at around $412.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $467.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.45% off the consensus price target high of $582.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.07% higher than the price target low of $415.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $410.58, the stock is -1.99% and 4.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 3.02% off its SMA200. IDXX registered -36.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.01.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.96%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has around 10350 employees, a market worth around $34.20B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.22 and Fwd P/E is 43.69. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.50% and -38.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.00%).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.25M, and float is at 82.01M with Short Float at 2.72%.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JUNIUS DANIEL M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JUNIUS DANIEL M sold 3,046 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $424.91 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2968.0 shares.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that SZOSTAK M ANNE (Director) sold a total of 740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $428.55 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1260.0 shares of the IDXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Turner Kathy V (Senior Vice President) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $436.00 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 6,923 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX).

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.49% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.68% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 7.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.