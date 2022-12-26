Will Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.87 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBCP stock was last observed hovering at around $23.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.6% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.92% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.22, the stock is 1.65% and 4.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 14.92% off its SMA200. IBCP registered 4.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.87%.

The stock witnessed a -1.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.21%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has around 866 employees, a market worth around $496.27M and $154.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.53% and -6.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independent Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.06M, and float is at 20.14M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mohr Gavin A.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Mohr Gavin A. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $21.30 per share for a total of $42609.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10055.0 shares.

Independent Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that TWAROZYNSKI JAMES J (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $20.47 per share for $51177.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8409.0 shares of the IBCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Kimball Stefanie M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,239 shares at an average price of $19.43 for $43499.0. The insider now directly holds 59,882 shares of Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP).

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) that is -3.68% lower over the past 12 months. Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) is 22.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.