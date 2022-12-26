Will Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) is 2.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.46 and a high of $39.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAFD stock was last observed hovering at around $33.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.06% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.42% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.05, the stock is 0.34% and -4.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 3.18% off its SMA200. WAFD registered 3.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.59%.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.27%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has around 2132 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $666.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.58% and -13.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Federal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.33M, and float is at 64.31M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beatty Vincent L,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Beatty Vincent L sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $35.74 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57074.0 shares.

Washington Federal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Bice Shawn (Director) sold a total of 3,812 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $35.27 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100.0 shares of the WAFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, KELLEY THOMAS J (Director) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $37.11 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 12,968 shares of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD).

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading -20.69% down over the past 12 months and Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) that is -62.99% lower over the same period. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -1.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.