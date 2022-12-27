Analysts suggest Adobe Inc. (ADBE) could spike 28.75% in a year

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is -40.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $274.73 and a high of $582.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $336.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $385.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.75% off the consensus price target high of $475.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -5.44% lower than the price target low of $321.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $338.45, the stock is 0.90% and 4.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -9.73% off its SMA200. ADBE registered -40.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.18%.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.20%, and is -0.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 25988 employees, a market worth around $156.45B and $17.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.30. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.19% and -41.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 469.00M, and float is at 463.29M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rao Dana,the company’sEVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Rao Dana sold 5,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $336.93 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14832.0 shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Garfield Mark S. (SVP & CAO) sold a total of 132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $338.00 per share for $44616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3271.0 shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Garfield Mark S. (SVP & CAO) disposed off 474 shares at an average price of $334.09 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 3,139 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -25.20% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -28.67% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -38.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.