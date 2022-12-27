Analysts suggest Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) could spike 79.85% in a year

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is -66.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.55 and a high of $63.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.85% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.04% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.75, the stock is -14.93% and -16.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -33.95% off its SMA200. OSTK registered -68.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.43%.

The stock witnessed a -19.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.38%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1350 employees, a market worth around $873.15M and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.64 and Fwd P/E is 37.19. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.47% and -68.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.71M, and float is at 45.27M with Short Float at 10.54%.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOHNSON JONATHAN E III,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $23.13 per share for a total of $92520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that TABACCO JOSEPH J JR (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $23.88 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86747.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, JOHNSON JONATHAN E III (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $28.83 for $28831.0. The insider now directly holds 126,234 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 4.83% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 7.80% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -38.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.