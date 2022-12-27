AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is -79.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $15.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APCX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 140.71% and 198.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -8.33% at the moment leaves the stock 175.64% off its SMA200. APCX registered -79.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 237.83%.

The stock witnessed a 266.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 292.25%, and is 180.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 69.16% over the week and 32.32% over the month.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $45.31M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 525.62% and -83.36% from its 52-week high.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.60M, and float is at 11.06M with Short Float at 1.37%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is trading -4.81% down over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -30.19% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -38.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.